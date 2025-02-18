Duke forward Maliq Brown dislocates his shoulder in win over Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Third-ranked Duke defeated Virginia 80-62 on Monday night but lost a key reserve forward, Maliq Brown, in the process. Brown dislocated his left shoulder with 1:21 left in the first half, Blue Devils coach Jon Scheyer said, and did not return. He was expected to get imaging done later Monday. The 6-foot-9 junior, who transferred from Syracuse, is second on the team with 30 steals and third with nine blocked shots. Brown had two points, two assists and a rebound in 10 minutes. He appeared to injure his left arm reaching into a passing lane to deflect a ball.

