Duke coach says it’s time to get Cooper Flagg ‘refreshed and reenergized’ after battling illness

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Cooper Flagg wasn’t at his best Saturday. Coincidentally, Duke’s preseason All-American wasn’t feeling anywhere near his best either. Flagg, who battled cramping during a 77-71 loss to Clemson, confirmed after the game that he’s been dealing with an illness, although the presumptive No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA draft refused to use that as an excuse for perhaps his worst performance of the season. Flagg missed nine of his first 11 shots, and had just four points in the game’s first 34 minutes. He heated up down the stretch and finish with 18 points, but had a key turnover with 14 seconds left when he slipped and fell with the Blue Devils down by two.

