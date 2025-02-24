Ducks’ Trevor Zegras suspended 3 games for his hit to the head of the Red Wings’ Michael Rasmussen

NEW YORK (AP) — Anaheim Ducks forward Trevor Zegras has been suspended three games without pay for a hit to the head of Detroit’s Michael Rasmussen. The NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced the suspension for interference Monday after holding a disciplinary hearing with Zegras. No penalty was called on the play. Rasmussen left with injury and was ruled out of Detroit’s game Tuesday night at Minnesota. It is Zegras’ first suspension since making his debut in the league in 2021. It will cost him $89,844 in salary.

