Ducks goaltender John Gibson suffers upper-body injury during 1st period

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ducks goaltender John Gibson suffered an upper-body injury during the first period of Saturday night’s game against the Nashville Predators and was replaced between periods. Lukas Dostal took over netminding duties at the start of the second period. Gibson made nine saves in the first period as the Ducks had a 2-1 lead after 20 minutes. It is the second time this season Gibson has left a game due to injury. He was hit in the right eye by a stick blade during a Dec. 23 game against the Vegas Golden Knights and missed the next two games.

