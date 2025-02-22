Duckett’s record-breaking century anchors England to 351-8 against Australia in Champions Trophy

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Ben Duckett became the first batter in the history of Champions Trophy to score more than 150 runs as the opener anchored England to the tournament’s highest-ever total of 351-8 against two-time champion Australia on Saturday.

Duckett smashed 165 off 143 balls with 17 fours and three sixes as Australian second-string pace attack struggled on a flat wicket of newly renovated Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

It was fifth century in four Champions Trophy games of this edition with Duckett becoming the fourth opening batter to do so after Will Young of New Zealand, India’s Shubman Gill and Ryan Rickelton of South Africa.

New Zealand batter Nathan Astle held the previous record of highest individual score in the Champions Trophy when he amassed an unbeaten 145 against the United States at the Oval in 2004. Black Caps’ 347-4 in the same game was the previous highest team total of the tournament.

Duckett laid a solid foundation for England’s strong finish when he combined in a 158-run stand with Joe Root, who made 68 off 78 balls.

England's Ben Duckett celebrates after scoring century during the ICC Champions Trophy cricket match between Australia and England, in Lahore, Pakistan, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/K.M. Chaudary

Duckett was dominant against the pace with his down-the-ground drives and was not afraid to reverse sweep against Australia’s best bowler on show Adam Zampa (2-64).

Marnus Labuschagne (2-41), who made up for the fifth bowler, dismissed Duckett in the 48th over when the left-hander missed a straight ball while going for a sweep against the leg-spinner and was out leg before wicket.

Australia, which came into the event without Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc, did make early inroads after captain Steven Smith won the toss and elected field.

Ben Dwarshuis (3-66) struck inside his first three overs when Alex Carey, handing over the wicketkeeping gloves to Josh Inglis, plucked a sensational diving catch on the edge of 30-yard circle to dismiss Phil Salt (10) and then grabbed a hard drive of newly promoted No. 3 batter Jamie Smith (15).

But Duckett and Root raised England’s first century stand in ODIs this year with their better than run-a-ball partnership. Duckett raised his century off 95 balls with two straight boundaries against Spencer Johnson, who was taken out of the attack after 0-54 off his seven overs.

Zampa broke the threatening stand when he had Root trapped lbw in the 31st over and then Carey picked up another brilliant catch at point to dismiss Harry Brook for 3. But Duckett continued to score at brisk pace despite captain Jos Buttler (23) and Liam Livingstone (14) falling in quick succession while looking for acceleration.

Jofra Archer played a little cameo of 21 off 10 balls as he smacked Labuschagne for 12 runs off the final three balls as England made 83 runs off the final 10 overs.

Pakistan is hosting its first major ICC tournament in 29 years since it co-hosted the 1996 World Cup with India and Sri Lanka.

New Zealand and India won their opening group A games against Pakistan and Bangladesh respectively while South Africa began its campaign in Group B with 107-run victory against Afghanistan at Karachi on Friday.

