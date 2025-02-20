Dubai police detain man who caused Raducanu distress at Dubai tournament

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Dubai police detained a man who caused Emma Raducanu distress by exhibiting “ fixated behavior ” toward the British star at a tennis tournament.

The 22-year-old Raducanu had been approached by the man at the Dubai Championships where he left her a note, took her photograph, and engaged in behavior that caused her distress, the government of Dubai’s media office said Thursday.

The 2021 U.S. Open champion then saw the man in the stands during her second-round match against Karolina Muchova on Tuesday night. At one point she was in tears and stood behind the umpire’s chair.

The government’s statement described the unidentified man only as “a tourist.” Raducanu ultimately decided to drop the charges, the statement added.

“The individual signed a formal undertaking to maintain distance from her and has been banned from future tournaments,” Dubai’s media office said in the statement. “Dubai remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of all residents and visitors to the emirate.”

FILE - Emma Raducanu of Britain reacts during her third round match against Iga Swiatek of Poland at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake, File) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake

On Wednesday, Raducanu thanked those who supported her and said she would be OK.

During the unscheduled break in Tuesday’s match,Muchova walked over to offer Raducanu support.

Raducanu, who was still a teenager in 2022 when a man in Britain was convicted of stalking her, returned to play and eventually lost 7-6 (6), 6-4 to Muchova.

The day after the match, the WTA issued a statement explaining that Raducanu was approached in a public space Monday “by a man who exhibited fixated behavior” and “this same individual was identified in the first few rows during Emma’s match.”

He was subsequently ejected from the venue and banned from all WTA events pending a threat assessment.

Raducanu won the U.S. Open as a qualifier in a remarkable performance but has struggled with injuries since.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.