Drysdale, Fedotov help Flyers beat Predators 2-1 for 3rd straight win under Brad Shaw

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jamie Drysdale scored the tiebreaking goal, Ivan Fedotov stopped 28 shots, and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Nashville Predators 2-1 on Monday night for their third straight win under interim coach Brad Shaw.

Ryan Poehling also scored for Philadelphia, and Travis Konecny and Matvei Michkov each had two assists to help the Flyers remain perfect in three games since Shaw replaced the fired John Tortorella last Thursday.

Zachary L’Heureux scored for Nashville, and Justus Annunen finished with 16 saves.

Poehling gave the Flyers a 1-0 lead at 8:50 of the second period, deflecting a feed from Konecny past Annunen for his 11th goal of the season.

L’Heureux tied it with 6:46 left in the middle period with the rookie’s fifth goal as he put in the rebound of a driving attempt by Michael McCarron.

However, Drysdale put the Flyers back ahead 34 seconds later with his seventh. Konecny had an assist on the play, adding to his career highs with his 49th assist and 73nd point.

Takeaways

Predators: Nashville, languishing near the bottom of the Western Conference standings, lost for the eighth time in 10 games (2-7-1).

Flyers: Philadelphia, which moved past Boston into 14th place in the East, has its winning streak after losing the final six games (0-5-1) under Tortorella.

Key moment

About 30 seconds after L’Heureux tied it 1-1 for the Predators, Drysdale fired a shot from the left point that deflected off Nashville defenseman Spencer Stastney in front. The puck came to Michkov, who went to move it from his backhand to his forehand but it got away and went through the skates of Predators center Fedor Svechkov right to Drysdale, who fired it into the left side for the lead.

Key stat

Philadelphia had a 21-7 edge in blocked shots and an 13-2 advantage in takeaways.

Up next

Predators play at Columbus on Tuesday, and Flyers visit Montreal on Saturday.

