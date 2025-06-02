Drunken bettor from overseas sent death threats to Astros’ Lance McCullers Jr., Houston police say

HOUSTON (AP) — A man who made online death threats aimed at the family of Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. lives overseas and was intoxicated at the time and told Houston police he was sorry for what he had done, a department spokesperson said Monday.

McCullers received the threats on social media directed at his children after a poor start against the Cincinnati Reds on May 10.

The Astros said Houston police and MLB security were notified. McCullers and his wife Kara have two young daughters. Astros owner Jim Crane hired 24-hour security for them.

Police public information officer Erika Ramirez said the man who made the threats was identified during an investigation. Because no charges have been filed, police are not disclosing his identity or where he lives.

“Investigators spoke with him and he stated he had lost money betting on the Astros game and was frustrated and inebriated when he lashed out on social media,” Ramirez said. “He was apologetic and asked that investigators pass along his apology to the McCullers family.”

ESPN first reported that police had located the person who made the threats.

