Drogba defends Mourinho against accusations of racism during Turkish soccer spat

Former Chelsea striker Didier Drogba has weighed into the Turkish soccer spat involving Jose Mourinho by saying his old coach “is not a racist and history is there to prove it.” Mourinho coaches Fenerbahce in Turkey and has been accused by Galatasaray of making racist comments after a 0-0 draw that was refereed by a Slovenian official on Monday. Mourinho was asked about a challenge early in the match and said a Turkish referee would have reacted with a yellow card “after the big dive and their (Galatasaray’s) bench jumping around like monkeys.” Galatasaray has said it plans to start criminal proceedings against Mourinho, citing “racist statements.” Drogba has defended Mourinho’s character in a post on X.

