Drew Rasmussen and Rays agree to $8.5M, 2-year deal that could be worth $28M over 3 seasons

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Right-hander Drew Rasmussen and the Tampa Bay Rays avoided salary arbitration, agreeing to an $8.5 million, two-year contract that could be worth up to $28 million over three seasons. Rasmussen receives a $500,000 signing bonus and salaries of $2 million this year and $5.5 million in 2026. Tampa Bay holds an $8 million option for 2027 with a $500,000 buyout, and the option has $6 million in escalators based on health and $6 million based on starts. Rasmussen returned to the Rays on Aug. 7 following his third elbow surgery and had a 2.82 ERA and 0-2 record in four starts and 12 relief appearances.

