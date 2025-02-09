Dre Davis’ last-second shot lifts No. 25 Mississippi past LSU 72-70

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Dre Davis tipped in Sean Pedulla’s missed layup with 0.1 seconds left to cap No. 25 Mississippi’s 72-70 comeback victory over LSU on Saturday night.

The Rebels (18-6, 7-4 Southeastern Conference) trailed 70-65 before Pedulla made two free throws to start a game-ending 7-0 run.

Jaemyn Brakefield tied it on a 3-pointer with 45 seconds left. Davis, who had 22 points and seven rebounds, then put back Pedulla’s miss. Officials originally ruled the basket was no good because of offensive goaltending. But they reversed the call after looking at the instant replay — and Ole Miss got the victory.

Pedulla scored 17 points, Brakefield had 11 points and eight rebounds and Matthew Murrell added 10 points and nine rebounds.

Cam Carter had 16 points for LSU (12-11, 1-9), which lost its sixth straight. Daimion Collins had 15 points and Jordan Sears had 13.

Takeaways

Mississippi: The Rebels trailed LSU 39-33 at halftime, but it wasn’t exactly a position of discomfort for the Rebels. Entering this one, Mississippi trailed at halftime in four of its six SEC wins.

LSU: When the Tigers lost to the Rebels 77-65 in Oxford on Jan. 11, Mississippi’s front line of Malik Dia, Brakefield and Davis combined for 45 points and 28 rebounds. LSU held Dia, Brakefield and Davis to 12 points and five rebounds in the first half before the Rebels’ trio had 22 points and 12 rebounds in the second.

Key moment

After Carter missed a contested drive, two free throws by Pedulla with 1:29 left cut the Tigers’ lead to 70-67. LSU’s Corey Chest missed two free throws with 1:05 left and Brakefield tied it on his 3.

Key stat

LSU and Mississippi put on a clinic on how to miss free throws, combining to make just 32 of 54 from the line. The Tigers went 12 for 25 and the Rebels were 20 of 29.

Up next

Ole Miss travels to South Carolina on Wednesday night, while LSU plays at Arkansas.

—

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.