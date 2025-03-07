Draymond Green sorry for Towns’ loss, says podcast comments about avoiding Butler were what he heard

NEW YORK (AP) — Draymond Green sent well wishes to Karl-Anthony Towns after the death after a family friend, but says he was just repeating what he heard when he said on his podcast that Towns didn’t play for the Knicks against Golden State this week because Jimmy Butler was in the building. Towns was listed out for personal reasons when the Warriors beat the Knicks 114-102 on Tuesday. Green, during his podcast with Baron Davis, said that “some would say he didn’t play because Jimmy was in the building.” He was referencing tensions between Butler and Towns when they were teammates in Minnesota when Butler was seeking a trade. Towns rejoined the Knicks on Thursday and said he had been with his family.

