Draymond Green on the state of the NBA: It’s ‘boring,’ the Warriors star says

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Draymond Green had just spoken for a few minutes Saturday morning about the state of the game, about how he believes it’s officiated differently than it once was, how stars don’t get the benefit of being stars like they did in the past. And then the four-time champion with the Golden State Warriors was asked a simple question: Does he think the NBA game is boring? “Absolutely,” he said.

