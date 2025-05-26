Dramatic late goal saves Heidenheim’s Bundesliga status

Heidenheim will play in the Bundesliga again next year after overcoming Elversberg 2-1 with a dramatic stoppage time goal in the German league’s most lucrative playoff on Monday.

The teams drew 2-2 in Heidenheim last Thursday and Heidenheim secured its place in the top tier with a 4-3 aggregate triumph after Leo Scienza completed a superbly worked goal in the fifth minute of injury time.

The playoff, known in Germany as the ‘Relegation,’ is between the teams that finish third-to-last in the Bundesliga and second in Bundesliga 2.

Heidenheim’s victory meant the top tier club has won all six playoffs.

It ended Elversberg’s fairy tale rise for at least one more year and broke the hearts of a capacity crowd at Elversberg’s tiny home ground.

The club from the Saarland was aiming to become the smallest ever club to play in the Bundesliga based on population size. Elversberg is in Spiesen-Elversberg, a town of around 13,000.

It has been in the Bundesliga 2 for only two seasons.

