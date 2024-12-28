Drake Maye returns after a hit to the head, but same problems persist in Patriots’ loss to Chargers

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Patriots rookie quarterback Drake Maye received a nice ovation when he returned to the game against the Chargers after being evaluated for a head injury following a blow to the helmet in the first quarter. Maye was scrambling near the sideline on third down of the Patriots’ first possession of the game when he was hit by Chargers cornerback Cam Hart. Maye stayed down on the turf for several seconds before eventually getting up and jogging off the field on his own power. He briefly sat out before returning after a series. But the same problems persisted in the Patriots 40-7 setback. This one included “Fire Mayo!” chants in the fourth quarter.

