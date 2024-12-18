Drake blows 20-point lead, beats K-State on Stirtz 3-pointer in overtime 73-70

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Bennett Stirtz scored eight of his 22 points in overtime including the game-winner with 3.4 seconds left to give undefeated Drake a 73-70 win over Kansas State on Tuesday night after blowing a 20-point lead.

Mitch Mascari tied a career high with eight 3-pointers in scoring 22 points for the Bulldogs (10-0). Cam Manyawu added 11 points.

Coleman Hawkins scored 16 points but was just 3 of 8 from the line including 2 of 6 in overtime for Kansas State (6-4). David N’Guessan added 13 points and a game-high nine rebounds. Max Jones scored 12 points and Dug McDaniel 10.

Drake’s Daniel Abreu made two free throws to tie the game with 23 seconds left in regulation before K-State’s Brendan Hausen missed a well-defended 3 attempt.

In overtime, Stirtz scored five straight points and Abreau jammed home a follow for a six-point edge with two minutes left. The Wildcats scored the next six points with Hawkins hitting a 3 to tie with 12.3 seconds remaining. Stirtz took the inbounds and sank his 3 before Jones’ deep 3 went off the back of the rim at the buzzer.

Kansas State tied the game for the first time midway through the second half and took its first lead shortly thereafter.

Mascari was 6 of 6 from the arc in the first half in scoring 18 first-half points for a 36-27 lead. His fifth 3-pointer made it a 20-point lead with six minutes remaining in the period. He finished the game 8 of 10 from the arc.

Saturday, Kansas State plays at Wichita State and Drake is host to Green Bay.

