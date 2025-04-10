Dowtin scores a career-high 30 points and 76ers snap 12-game skid with 122-103 win over Wizards

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jeff Dowtin Jr. scored a career-high 30 points and the Philadelphia 76ers snapped a 12-game losing streak with a 122-103 victory over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night.

Lonnie Walker IV had 24 points for the 76ers, who won despite a lengthy list of injured players that included Joel Embiid, Paul George, Eric Gordon, Kyle Lowry, Tyrese Maxey, Jared McCain and Andre Drummond.

Dowtin, a Washington, D.C.-area native on a two-way contract for Philadelphia, played for the 76ers for the first time this month. He went 11 of 15 from the field and made four 3-pointers, surpassing his previous career high of 24 points from March 14 against Indiana.

Tristan Vukcevic led Washington with a career-high 24 points. The Wizards were without Jordan Poole, Khris Middleton, Corey Kispert, Bilal Coulibaly and Malcolm Brogdon. Marcus Smart was not listed on the injury report, but did not play.

Takeaways

76ers: Philadelphia attempted 50 3-pointers, with four players making at least three. The 76ers turned a close game (they led 53-50 at the half) into a blowout.

Wizards: Washington (17-63) will finish with the worst record in the Eastern Conference, although it’s possible Charlotte could tie the Wizards. Utah, at the bottom of the West, was 16-63 entering Wednesday.

Key moment

It was still a competitive game early in the fourth before the 76ers went on a 12-3 run to lead 101-87. It was smooth sailing from there for Philadelphia.

Key stat

This was Washington’s home finale. The Wizards went an NBA-worst 8-32 at home this season, with one game in Mexico City.

Up next

Both teams return to the court Friday night. Philadelphia visits Atlanta, and the Wizards are at Chicago.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.