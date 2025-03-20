Downhill training session at the World Cup finals canceled because of weather conditions

SUN VALLEY, Idaho (AP) — A downhill training session for the men and women at the World Cup finals was canceled because of weather conditions. There was quite a bit of snow accumulation on the course overnight, leading to the decision. Another training session — and a chance to learn the new course — will be held Friday. The final downhill of the season for both the men and women will run Saturday. Federica Brignone of Italy is at the top of the women’s downhill standings by a slim margin, while Swiss standout Marco Odermatt has a narrow lead on the men’s side.

