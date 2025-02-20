Downhill skier Tereza Nova woken from medical coma 4 weeks after crash in training

GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, Germany (AP) — Downhill skier Tereza Nova has been woken from a medical coma nearly four weeks after suffering a severe brain injury crashing in training for a World Cup race. The International Ski and Snowboard Federation says Nova “was gradually awakened from artificial sleep and will be transported from the trauma clinic in Germany back to the Czech Republic.” The 27-year-old skier crashed on Jan. 24 at Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, in a training run for a downhill race the next day. Nova had surgery to reduce brain swelling. She competed for the Czech Republic at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

