Downhill ski racers get 1st glimpse of the Sun Valley course in training run at World Cup finals

SUN VALLEY, Idaho (AP) — The top men’s and women’s racers received their first glimpse of the redesigned Sun Valley downhill course in a training run at the World Cup finals. It’s a steep and technical course, but fast. Federica Brignone of Italy currently leads the women’s downhill standings by a slim margin heading into the last race of the season while Swiss standout Marco Odermatt has a narrow lead on the men’s side. The course runs about 2,459 meters (1 1/2 miles) with plenty of vertical sections. But there are traverses mixed in to mitigate the steep pitch. No sense risking injuries in the final races of the season and with the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics on the horizon.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.