Downhill racer Dominik Paris tops 96 mph in fast World Cup classic at Wengen

WENGEN, Switzerland (AP) — Italian downhiller Dominik Paris has topped 96 mph in a World Cup race to reach one of the fastest speeds ever seen on the Alpine ski circuit. The 35-year-old veteran racer passed a speed check at 154.99 kph (96 mph) on the straight Haneggschuss section two minutes into the run at storied Swiss venue Wengen. It was there in 2013 that Johan Clarey of France set the World Cup record speed of 100.6 mph (161.9 kph). The fast section helped carry Paris to the second-fastest time among the early starters in a race being led by Miha Hrobat of Slovenia.

