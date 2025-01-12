Down 32, Pitt women tie NCAA Division I women’s comeback record by topping SMU 72-59

Pittsburgh women’s coach Tory Verdi had a simple second-half message Sunday for his team, which was getting absolutely blown out at home against SMU. “I kept saying ‘fight,’” he said. His team responded — in record fashion. The Panthers — down by 32 points in the first half, still down by 31 at intermission — tied an NCAA Division I women’s basketball record for biggest comeback, rallying to stun SMU 72-59 behind 22 points from Mikayla Johnson and 21 from Khadija Faye.

