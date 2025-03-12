Double-kick penalty by Álvarez leads to another heartbreaking loss for Atletico against Real Madrid

MADRID (AP) — A slip, a double touch, a missed penalty. Just like that, Atletico Madrid endured yet another heartbreaking loss to rival Real Madrid in the Champions League. Julián Álvarez slipped and double-touched the ball while taking his penalty kick in the shootout against Madrid on Wednesday, prompting the goal to be erased after video review confirmed the infraction. It would have tied the shootout 2-2. But Madrid eventually moved ahead 3-1 and won by a final score of 4-2 to advance to the quarterfinals and keep alive its hopes of winning another Champions League title.

