Double from Scotland striker Adams gets Torino back to winning ways over Cagliari

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Scotland striker Che Adams scored a decisive double for Torino to beat Cagliari 2-0 on Friday to record only its second Serie A win since October.

Adams scored the only goal in December when Torino won its last match, 1-0 over Empoli, and he turned in a match-winning performance on a chilly night in northern Italy.

The former Southampton and Birmingham marksman got a lovely opener after six minutes when he spun on the penalty spot and fired a cutback high into the net.

His second goal after 61 minutes was more fortunate. Yann Karamoah’s shot came back off the bar and Adams’ shot was deflected past the goalkeeper.

Adams could have had another as Torino overwhelmed the visitor in the second half, and Valentio Lazaro’s goal was disallowed after a video review.

Torino moved onto 26 points, equal with the team above it, 10th-placed Udinese.

Cagliari was three places and five points behind.

