Dortmund’s new coach Niko Kovač faces formidable challenge. New signings should help

Borussia Dortmund has a new coach and hopes that a flurry of new signings will help turnaround an underwhelming season so far. Niko Kovač started work as coach on Sunday. Kovač takes over from unbeaten interim coach Mike Tullberg, who stepped up from the club’s under-19s for three games after Nuri Sahin was fired. Dortmund is meanwhile working on transfers. The club says Swedish defender Daniel Svensson has joined on loan from FC Nordsjælland. Chelsea winger Carney Chukwuemeka, Lyon midfielder Rayan Cherki, and Ajax goalkeeper Diant Ramaj are all reported targets on the last day of the winter transfer window. Kovač will have little time to work with any new arrivals before a crunch Bundesliga clash with Stuttgart on Saturday.

