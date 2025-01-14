Dortmund slumps to another loss in Bundesliga as pressure increases on coach

BERLIN (AP) — Borussia Dortmund has slumped to a 4-2 loss at promoted Holstein Kiel. It piles the pressure on coach Nuri Sahin after the team’s worst opening half to the Bundesliga for 10 years. After conceding three goals in the first half, the visitors clawed back two in the second through Gio Reyna and Jamie Gittens, but they were unable to capitalize on Kiel substitute Lewis Holtby’s late sending off. Fiete Arp sealed Kiel’s win on a counterattack. Bayer Leverkusen aims to stretch its winning run 10 games across all competitions with another victory at Mainz later. Eintracht Frankfurt plays Freiburg and Borussia Mönchengladbach visits Wolfsburg.

