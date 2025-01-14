Dortmund slumps to another loss in Bundesliga as pressure increases on coach, Marmoush stars again

BERLIN (AP) — Borussia Dortmund has slumped to a 4-2 loss at promoted Holstein Kiel. It piles the pressure on coach Nuri Sahin after the team’s worst opening half to the Bundesliga for 10 years. Reported Manchester City target Omar Marmoush has starred again by scoring one goal and setting up two more as Eintracht Frankfurt came from behind to beat Freiburg 4-1. Álex Grimaldo’s brilliant free kick was enough for Bayer Leverkusen to beat Mainz 1-0 and stretch its winning run across all competitions to 10 games. Borussia Mönchengladbach slumped to a 5-1 loss in Wolfsburg.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.