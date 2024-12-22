Dortmund holds on with 10 men for 1st away win in Bundesliga

BERLIN (AP) — Borussia Dortmund has held on after Pascal Groß’ sending off to beat Wolfsburg 3-1 for its first Bundesliga away win of the season. Donyell Malen got the visitors off the mark with a volley to a corner in the 25th, three minutes before Julian Brandt played in Maximilian Beier to score Dortmund’s second goal. Beier returned the favor for Brandt to score Dortmund’s third two minutes after that. Denis Vavro pulled one back in the 58th, four minutes before Groß was sent off for a foul on Lukas Nmecha when the Wolfsburg forward was through on goal. Dortmund climbed to sixth ahead of the league’s winter break. Bottom club Bochum defeated relegation rival Heidenheim 2-0 for its first win of the season in the league.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.