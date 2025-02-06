Dortmund fires technical director Sven Mislintat with club 11th in Bundesliga

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Borussia Dortmund has fired technical director Sven Mislintat after nine months as the club seeks to turn around a season which has seen last season’s Champions League runner-up fall to 11th in the Bundesliga. Mislintat previously worked at Arsenal and Ajax and was appointed in May to oversee “squad planning” at Dortmund. The troubled team fired coach Nuri Sahin last month and replaced him with Niko Kovac. A brief Dortmund statement on Thursday says Mislintat was told in person by Lars Ricken, the managing director for sport, that he’s relieved of his duties “with immediate effect.”

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.