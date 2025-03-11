Dortmund coach holds ‘clear and direct’ talks with squad ahead of Lille game

LILLE, France (AP) — Borussia Dortmund coach Niko Kovac says he was “very clear and direct” with his players in a meeting to address yet another Bundesliga loss ahead of the second leg against Lille in the Champions League round of 16. Kovac held a team meeting Sunday, a day after Dortmund lost 1-0 to Augsburg. That result left his team 10th in the Bundesliga. Last season’s Champions League runner-up takes on Lille in the round of 16 on Wednesday with the score at 1-1 from the first leg.

