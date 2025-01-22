Dortmund bosses to discuss coach Nuri Sahin’s future after yet another defeat

Bologna had never won a game in the Champions League before. Borussia Dortmund’s 2-1 loss to the Italian team on Tuesday could be the last for coach Nuri Sahin who has now overseen four straight defeats this year. Dortmund sporting director Lars Ricken says after the latest loss that the club’s bosses will meet Wednesday to discuss how to proceed. Ricken says “We need wins. We need results. Now we’ve won once in nine games.” He declined to say the club still had faith in Sahin to turn it around. Ricken said a decision on Sahin’s future would be made before Saturday’s home match against Werder Bremen.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.