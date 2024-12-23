Dorian Thompson-Robinson doesn’t settle any Browns QB questions in 1st start of season

CINCINNATI (AP) — Dorian Thompson-Robinson didn’t put to rest any questions about the Browns’ long-term future at quarterback with his performance on Sunday. Making his first start of the season and fourth of his career, the second-year player was sacked five times and threw two interceptions in Cleveland’s 24-6 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. He passed for 157 yards and rushed for 49. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Thompson-Robinson will remain the starter next week against Miami. Thompson-Robinson replaced the interception-prone Jameis Winston, who was inactive with a shoulder injury. Would-be franchise quarterback Deshaun Watson is out for the year with a torn Achilles tendon.

