Dorian Thompson-Robinson doesn’t settle any Browns QB questions in 1st start of season

By JEFF WALLNER The Associated Press
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) sacks Cleveland Browns quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Joshua A. Bickel]

CINCINNATI (AP) — Dorian Thompson-Robinson didn’t put to rest any questions about the Browns’ long-term future at quarterback with his performance on Sunday. Making his first start of the season and fourth of his career, the second-year player was sacked five times and threw two interceptions in Cleveland’s 24-6 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. He passed for 157 yards and rushed for 49. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Thompson-Robinson will remain the starter next week against Miami. Thompson-Robinson replaced the interception-prone Jameis Winston, who was inactive with a shoulder injury. Would-be franchise quarterback Deshaun Watson is out for the year with a torn Achilles tendon.

