Donovan goes to arbitration with Cardinals, asking for $3.3 million instead of $2.85 million

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Brendan Donovan went to salary arbitration with the St. Louis Cardinals, asking for $3.3 million rather than the team’s $2.85 million offer. A decision is expected Wednesday, when the decision from the Feb. 5 hearing involving outfielder Lars Nootbaar also is expected to be announced. Donovan turned 28 last month. He hit .278 last year while setting career bests with 14 homers and 73 RBIs. He has a .280 average with 30 homers and 152 RBIs in three big league seasons, all with the Cardinals. He was eligible for arbitration for the first time after having a $757,200 salary last year.

