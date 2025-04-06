Doncic scores 30 points as Lakers dominate NBA-leading Thunder 126-99

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 30 points and the Los Angeles Lakers routed the league-leading Oklahoma City Thunder 126-99 on Sunday.

Austin Reaves scored 20 points and LeBron James added 19 points and seven assists for the Lakers, who have won four of five.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 26 points and Jalen Williams added 16 for the Thunder.

Oklahoma City entered the day two games ahead of the Cleveland Cavaliers in the race for the league’s best record with five games to play. Instead of closing in on the top seed and homecourt advantage throughout the playoffs, the Thunder lost consecutive games for just the second time this season.

The teams will meet again Tuesday in Oklahoma City.

The Lakers led 42-32 after one quarter.

Doncic drove to the hoop before firing a two-handed pass behind his head to an open Gabe Vincent, who drained the 3-pointer to give the Lakers a 64-42 lead. The Lakers led 78-56 at halftime after making a franchise record 15 3-pointers in the first half. It was the most points Oklahoma City has given up in any half this season. Doncic led the way with 22 points and hit five 3-pointers, with most being well contested.

Doncic was fouled as he made a circus layup and the free throw pushed the Lakers’ lead to 93-67 in the third. The Lakers led 103-77 at the end of the period.

James’ son, Bronny, hit a 3-pointer for the Lakers in the final minute to close out the scoring.

Takeaways

Lakers: Los Angeles showed the peak of its capability in perhaps the best piece of evidence that things are working with James and Doncic together.

Thunder: The Lakers’ spectacular individual shotmaking rendered Oklahoma City’s team defensive strategy useless.

Key mome

nt

James got a steal and breakaway dunk in the fourth quarter to make it 107-83.

Key stat

The Thunder scored fewer than 100 points for the first time since Nov. 15.

