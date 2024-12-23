Doncic scores 27 points in return from two-game absence as Mavericks beat Trail Blazers 132-108

By The Associated Press
Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic, who did not play, watches play against the Los Angeles Clippers in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Tony Gutierrez]

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic returned from a two-game absence because of a left heel contusion with 27 points on Monday night in the Dallas Mavericks’ 132-108 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers. “Nothing really special,” said Doncic, who also had seven rebounds and seven assists playing 30 minutes. Five Mavericks scored in double figures as they won for the 14th time in their last 17 games and improved to 19-10, fourth in the Western Conference.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.