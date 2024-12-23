Doncic scores 27 points in return from two-game absence as Mavericks beat Trail Blazers 132-108

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic returned from a two-game absence because of a left heel contusion with 27 points on Monday night in the Dallas Mavericks’ 132-108 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers. “Nothing really special,” said Doncic, who also had seven rebounds and seven assists playing 30 minutes. Five Mavericks scored in double figures as they won for the 14th time in their last 17 games and improved to 19-10, fourth in the Western Conference.

