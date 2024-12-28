Donald Hand Jr. scores 29 with 10 rebounds, Boston College beats Fairleigh Dickinson 78-70

BOSTON (AP) — Donald Hand Jr. scored 15 of his career high 29 points in the first half and grabbed 10 rebounds to help Boston College beat Fairleigh Dickinson 78-70. Chad Venning scored a season-high 18 points for Boston College. Ahmed Barba-Bey’s 3-pointer with 39 seconds left made it 74-70 but Hand answered with a layup 10 seconds later and followed with two free throws that capped the scoring with 18 seconds to play. Barba-Bey hit eight 3-pointers and led Fairleigh Dickinson with a career-high 31 points on 10-of-12 shooting. Terrence Brown added 20 points and Bismark Nsiah scored 10, all in the second half. Boston College won for just the second time since beating Boise State on Nov. 26 to start the season 6-1.

