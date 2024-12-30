Donald Hand Jr. joins his dad as first father-son duo to win ACC player of the week honors

BOSTON (AP) — Boston College guard Donald Hand Jr. made history when he was chosen the Atlantic Coast Conference men’s basketball player of the week. He joins his father, who received the honor for Virginia in 2000. That makes them the first father-son duo to both earn ACC player of the week honors since the program began in 1972. Donald Hand Jr. had a career-high 29 points with 10 rebounds in a victory over Fairleigh Dickinson on Saturday. Donald Sr. won the ACC’s top weekly player award on Jan. 31, 2000.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.