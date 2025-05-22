Domínguez HR gives Yankees 4-3, walk-off win over Rangers, spoils deGrom’s return to NYC

NEW YORK (AP) — Jasson Domínguez homered in the bottom of the ninth inning to rally the New York Yankees a 4-3 win over the Texas Rangers on Wednesday night.

Jake Burger hit two solo homers and Sam Haggerty added a solo shot in the seventh inning to give the Rangers a 3-1 lead.

New York’s Cody Bellinger homered off Jacob deGrom leading off the bottom of the inning and Aaron Judge added a game-tying RBI single against Texas closer Luke Jackson in the eighth.

With one out in the ninth, Domínguez hit a 2-0 pitch off Jackson (0-4) into the second deck at Yankee Stadium as New York won its third straight and for the seventh time in nine games.

Yankees closer Luke Weaver (1-1) got three outs in the ninth.

The Yankees’ rally cost deGrom a victory in his return to New York. The 36-year-old right-hander played the first eight-plus seasons of his career with the Mets before signing a five-year deal worth $185 million with Texas in December 2022. The start was his first in New York since his Mets finale on Oct. 8, 2022, and his first start in the Bronx since Aug. 13, 2018.

DeGrom threw 103 pitches and gave up three hits with nine strikeouts and a walk. It marks the first time he has reached 100 pitches in 13 starts since returning from his second Tommy John surgery last Sept. 13. It was his most pitches since Apr. 21, 2021, when he struck out 15 in a two-hit shutout of Washington.

DJ LeMahieu had a run-scoring groundout in the second. Bellinger had two hits to extend his career-best hitting streak to 15 games.

Yankees starter Ryan Yarbrough gave up one run and fanned eight in five innings.

Rangers catcher Jonah Heim left the game in the second inning due to a compressed nerve in his right, throwing, hand.

Key moment

Domínguez’s walk-off homer was the first of his career.

Key stat

DeGrom has pitched at least seven innings, allowed two runs or fewer and not earned a win 37 times since 2014, tied for the most in the majors with former Mets teammate Max Scherzer.

Up next

Yankees LHP Carlos Rodón (5-3, 3.17 ERA) is scheduled to oppose Rangers RHP Nathan Eovaldi (4-2, 1.61 ERA) in an afternoon start Thursday with a forecast of heavy rain possible.

