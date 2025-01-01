Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa limited in Wednesday’s practice with hip injury

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa was limited in Wednesday’s practice as the Miami Dolphins quarterback deals with a right hip injury that sidelined him in Week 17. Tagovailoa did not do much during the portion of practice that was open to reporters. He stretched, jogged and tossed a football a few yards to backup quarterback Tyler “Snoop” Huntley. Coach Mike McDaniel says Huntley will get more practice reps this week than Tagovailoa with a game at the New York Jets coming up that the Dolphins need to win to have a chance at the last AFC wild-card spot. McDaniel says he’s preparing as if Huntley will start.

