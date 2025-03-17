Dolphins sign linebacker K.J. Britt to bolster defense

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins added linebacker help by signing veteran K.J. Britt. Britt spent the past four seasons in Tampa after being drafted by the Buccaneers in the fifth round out of Auburn in 2021. He made 15 starts with 59 appearances for the Buccaneers, recording 105 tackles (56 solo), a 1/2 sack and three passes defensed. He also made appearances on special teams with 21 tackles. It’s the latest move the Dolphins have made to bolster their defense, which finished as the fourth-best unit in 2024.

