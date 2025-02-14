Dolphins release veteran running back Raheem Mostert, AP source says

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — A person familiar with the decision says the Miami Dolphins have released veteran running back Raheem Mostert. Mostert finished the 2024 season with his fewest games played (13), rushing yards (278) and attempts (85) since he joined the team ahead of the 2022 season. Mostert had one year left on his contract after signing an extension last March, coming off a highly productive season in 2023 in which he ran for a career-high 1,012 yards and 18 touchdowns. The Dolphins will clear $2.9 million in cap space with the move.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.