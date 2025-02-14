Dolphins release running back Raheem Mostert, along with two other veterans

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Raheem Mostert was released by the Miami Dolphins on Friday. The team announced the veteran running back’s release, along with cornerback Kendall Fuller and tight end Durham Smythe. Mostert finished the 2024 season with his fewest games played (13), rushing yards (278) and attempts (85) since he joined the team ahead of the 2022 season. Fuller signed with the Dolphins last offseason and finished 2024 with 50 tackles and as seven passes defensed. Smythe was a fourth-round draft pick by Miami in 2018 and played in 112 games with 74 starts.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.