Dolphins re-sign defensive contributors Elijah Campbell and Quinton Bell

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins have brought back two defensive contributors, re-signing linebacker Quinton Bell and defensive back Elijah Campbell. Bell had 23 tackles, one sack, one pass defensed and one forced fumble in 17 games for the Dolphins last season. Campbell has played four seasons in Miami and has made an impact on both defense and special teams. Also Wednesday, Miami re-signed offensive tackle Jackson Carman and wide receiver Dee Eskridge.

