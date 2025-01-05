Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is out and Tyler Huntley is starting in his place vs. Jets

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa is out for the Miami Dolphins in a must-win game against the New York Jets and Tyler Huntley will start at quarterback in his place. Tagovailoa was listed among the Dolphins’ inactives about 90 minutes before the game that Miami needs to win and get some help elsewhere to keep its playoff hopes alive. Tagovailoa will miss his second game in a row with a hip injury. He was listed as doubtful to play on the team’s final injury report Friday. Huntley started the Dolphins’ 20-3 win over Cleveland last week.

