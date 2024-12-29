Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa out as Miami tries to keep playoff hopes alive against Browns

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Miami Dolphins will try to keep their slim playoff hopes alive without starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. A hip injury is keeping Tagovailoa out of Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns. The Dolphins have to win to stay alive in the AFC postseason race and even if they do, they’ll need some outside help. Tagovailoa was downgraded to doubtful on Saturday after being limited in practice all week by the hip, which he injured on Dec. 15 against Houston. Tyler Huntley will start for Miami. He was with the Browns in training camp before being released. This will be Huntley’s fourth start this season.

