Dolphins place receiver Grant DuBose on injured reserve after hit to the head vs. Texans

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins placed Grant DuBose on injured reserve Tuesday after the receiver suffered a helmet-to-helmet hit against the Houston Texans on Sunday that left him hospitalized. DuBose remained in the hospital on Monday but had movement in all extremities after a collision with safety Calen Bullock while trying to make a catch in the third quarter. DuBose, who was a seventh-round pick by Green Bay in 2023, signed with the Dolphins in August but was placed on injured reserve in September because of a shoulder injury. He had been activated ahead of Sunday’s game.

