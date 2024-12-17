Dolphins place receiver Grant DuBose on injured reserve after hit to the head vs. Texans

By The Associated Press
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Grant DuBose (88) is brought down by Houston Texans safety Calen Bullock (21) on a play that left DuBose injured, during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Eric Christian Smith]

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins placed Grant DuBose on injured reserve Tuesday after the receiver suffered a helmet-to-helmet hit against the Houston Texans on Sunday that left him hospitalized. DuBose remained in the hospital on Monday but had movement in all extremities after a collision with safety Calen Bullock while trying to make a catch in the third quarter. DuBose, who was a seventh-round pick by Green Bay in 2023, signed with the Dolphins in August but was placed on injured reserve in September because of a shoulder injury. He had been activated ahead of Sunday’s game.

