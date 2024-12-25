Dolphins pass rusher Bradley Chubb will not play this season

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Dolphins pass rusher Bradley Chubb will not play in 2024 as he continues to work back from a serious knee injury suffered at the end of last season. Chubb spent this season on the physically unable to perform list after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament, meniscus and patellar tendon in his right knee on New Year’s Eve last year. Earlier this month, Miami opened his 21-day practice window to potentially return, but decided not to activate him by the Christmas Day deadline.

