Dolphins owner says coach Mike McDaniel and GM Chris Grier will return next season

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins are running it back next season with Mike McDaniel as coach and Chris Grier as general manager. Shortly after the Dolphins’ season ended with a 32-20 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday, owner Stephen Ross issued a statement through the team saying both McDaniel and Grier will return. Ross stressed that the continuity in leadership shouldn’t be confused “with an acceptance that status quo is good enough.” Miami finished 8-9 and there were some rumblings that McDaniel and Grier’s jobs could be on shaky ground.

