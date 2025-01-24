Dolphins hiring former Cowboys receivers coach Robert Prince for same position, AP source says

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — A person with knowledge of the hiring told The Associated Press the Miami Dolphins are hiring longtime assistant Robert Prince to coach their wide receivers. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not made an announcement. Prince has made numerous stops during his 19-year coaching career, most recently coaching star wideout CeeDee Lamb with Dallas since 2022. Before that, Prince coached the same position for Detroit from 2014-2020 and had a one-year stint with Houston in 2021.

