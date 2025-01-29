Dolphins hire Craig Aukerman as special teams coordinator

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins have hired veteran assistant Craig Aukerman as their special teams coordinator. Aukerman spent this past season as a special teams assistant for the Rams. Los Angeles won the NFC West and made it to the divisional round of the playoffs. Before that, Aukerman spent seven seasons with Tennessee. He spent five seasons as the Titans special teams coordinator (2019-2023) and two as a special teams assistant (2017-18). Aukerman replaces Danny Crossman. The Dolphins fired Crossman earlier this month after six seasons in Miami.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.